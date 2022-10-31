Desjardins Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$172.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 149,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,922. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.88. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 16,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $4,829,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.