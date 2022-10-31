Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Down 4.2%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.51. 65,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,589,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after buying an additional 376,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Desktop Metal by 60.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,742,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 22.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 436,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Desktop Metal by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 451,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

