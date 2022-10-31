Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Marston’s (LON:MARS) Price Target to GBX 44.40

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 44.40 ($0.54) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 54 ($0.65) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 85.68 ($1.04).
Marston’s Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 35.06 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £222.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.33. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 33.38 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 85 ($1.03).
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
