Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $202.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.86.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $174.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CME Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.