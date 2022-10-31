DeversiFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,065.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004089 BTC on major exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $84.20 million and approximately $5,065.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

