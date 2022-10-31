DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 0.9 %

DexCom stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 222.81, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.