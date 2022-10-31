Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

DLR opened at $101.39 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

