Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s share price were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.20 and last traded at $59.56. Approximately 107,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,235,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,399,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $327,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

