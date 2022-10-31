Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in October

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,404,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 2,969,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,002.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLMAF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.35.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

DLMAF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.