DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 166,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,750,067 shares.The stock last traded at $43.20 and had previously closed at $47.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

DoorDash Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $57,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

