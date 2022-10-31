Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPG stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.44. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $708.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $575,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310 over the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dorian LPG by 105.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 77.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 20.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 13.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

