Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Update

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dorian LPG Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 740,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 199.12%.

LPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 387,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

