DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $33.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DV shares. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 96,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $2,549,918.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,931,877 shares of company stock worth $178,729,210. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

