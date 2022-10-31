Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PLOW traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,923. The company has a market capitalization of $777.01 million, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 128.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

