Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

RDY stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.