DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,497.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,419.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DSV A/S from 1,460.00 to 1,349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $122.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

