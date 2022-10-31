DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $59.27. 11,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,852. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DT Midstream by 67.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after acquiring an additional 356,227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 118.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 615,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 333,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $15,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

