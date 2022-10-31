Ducommun (DCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. On average, analysts expect Ducommun to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCO stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $576.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Ducommun by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

