Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Realty

Duke Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

