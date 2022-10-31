Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

