Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 82 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

BlackRock stock opened at $663.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $621.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

