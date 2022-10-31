Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dundee Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDEJF opened at $0.85 on Monday. Dundee has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

