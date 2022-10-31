eCash (XEC) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. eCash has a total market capitalization of $732.83 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,442.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.90 or 0.00561992 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00232423 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00049427 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,212,967,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
