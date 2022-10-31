Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,759,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $298.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.07.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

