Editas Medicine (EDIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Editas Medicine to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect Editas Medicine to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $12.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $42.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

