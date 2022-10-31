Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $70.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,096,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.