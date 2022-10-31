Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EW. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $70.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

