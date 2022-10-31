eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect eHealth to post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect eHealth to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. eHealth has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $77.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of eHealth by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 61.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

