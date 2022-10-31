Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 14,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,217,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

