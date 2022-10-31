Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.59.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $359.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $341.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.89. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $362.00.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

