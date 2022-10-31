Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 109,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $359.43. 80,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $362.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $341.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

