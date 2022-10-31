Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS EMHTF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMHTF)
