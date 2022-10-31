Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 149,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,983. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

