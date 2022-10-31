Empiric Student Property plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 83.48 ($1.01) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £503.68 million and a PE ratio of 554.67. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.25).

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Empiric Student Property from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 108 ($1.30).

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.