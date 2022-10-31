Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 968,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Vault news, Director William Gross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,822,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,352,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Gross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,822,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,352,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at $33,030,813.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,750 shares of company stock worth $563,475.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault Stock Up 2.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Energy Vault by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the third quarter worth about $2,276,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 728,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,657. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Energy Vault has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.