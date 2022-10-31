ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Finally, set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ETR ENI traded up €0.24 ($0.24) on Monday, hitting €13.07 ($13.33). 69,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52-week low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.28.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

