ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.38

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 52267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

ENN Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

ENN Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2495 per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.