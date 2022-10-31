Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,900 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 7.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $272,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

