Enzyme Market Cap Hits $49.26 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Enzyme has a market cap of $49.26 million and approximately $23.95 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $24.17 or 0.00118287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,392.76 or 0.31324811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012234 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.