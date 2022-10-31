Enzyme (MLN) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Enzyme (MLN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $50.37 million and $24.51 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $24.71 or 0.00121212 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

