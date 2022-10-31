Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,562,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,786,322 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.