Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,032. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

