Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 51,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.4 %

KAPR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,140. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

