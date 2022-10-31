Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,315. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.