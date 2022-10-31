Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.96

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

