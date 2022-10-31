Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in October

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 14,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 29.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

