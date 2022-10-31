Equitrans Midstream Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.6%.

ETRN stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETRN. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

