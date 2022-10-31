ERC20 24-Hour Volume Reaches $100.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $100.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,385.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004068 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00044678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00927355 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

