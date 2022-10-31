ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0095

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and approximately $59.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,720.54 or 0.99998209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003908 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00927355 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

