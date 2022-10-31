Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,744. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

